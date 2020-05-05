Join or Sign In

New Boston I.S.D for iOS

By Blackboard Free

Developer's Description

By Blackboard

The official New Boston I.S.D. app gives you a personalized window into what is happening at the district and schools. Get the news and information that you care about and get involved.

Anyone can:

-View District and school news

-Use the district tip line

-Receive notifications from the district and schools

-Access the district directory

-Display information personalized to your interests

Parents and students can:

-View grades, assignments, and attendance

-View and add contact information

Full Specifications

What's new in version 5.2.100

General

Release May 5, 2020
Date Added May 5, 2020
Version 5.2.100

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
