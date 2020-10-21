Take control & do more with your internet network. Network Analyzer & Speed Test makes Complex network security Easy. The advanced utility tools allow you to manage your network and router easily. Heres a quick look at the features and benefits:

-VPN - A true guardian of your network

-Quick PING Test - Fast & Accurate Tests

-Wifi Information - Discover security threat

-Scan Router - Discover the true power of the internet network

-Find IP-based location

-Speed Test - Accurately Test Download, Upload, and Ping Speed

-Detect Open Ports - Check the devices vulnerability to hacking attempts

-Easy Set up.

-24/7 Help by Email

VPN:

The VPN integrated into Network Analyzer & Speedtest helps you:

-Mask your IP address.

-Route your personal traffic through a dedicated tunnel.

-Prevents cybercriminals from stealing your data.

-Provides unlimited proxy (limited in the free version)

-Secures your data when browsing.

-Unblocks thousands of websites.

Wifi Information:

Otherwise known as "My network in the app helps you stay ahead of the people trying to connect to your internet. Whether you are a small business offering open/free Wifi or an individual sharing Wifi hotspot with your friends, with Wifi Information analysis, you can:

-Discover who is trying to connect without permission.

-Discover all the devices that have been or are connected to your internet.

-Get device details such as make, serial number, IP address, and more.

-Find open ports.

-Run direct PING tests.

Speed Test:

The faster your internet is, the more time and energy you will save. Network Analyzer & Speed-test is equipped with an advanced speed test tool to help you accurately test your internet speed at one-tap.

-Test anytime.

-Starts at one-tap.

-Accurately measures Download, Upload, and Ping Speed.

-Luxurious design.

Scan Router:

Scanning your network gives you the true power to unveil its hidden potential. With a single tap, you can discover major details about your network router.

Premium Membership:

When you upgrade to the weekly, monthly, or yearly subscription, you become our premium member. With the power of premium membership in your hands, you can:

-Unlock Unlimited Bandwidth for VPN

-Unlimited Speed Test

-Find real-time location using IP address

-Access All Devices information connected to your Network.

Subscription Policy:

Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase

Subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period

The account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period, and identify the cost of the renewal

Subscriptions may be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the users Account Settings after purchase

You may cancel a subscription during its free trial period via the subscription setting through your iTunes account. This must be done 24 hours before the end of the subscription period to avoid being charged. Please visit http://support.apple.com/kb/ht4098 for more information

You may turn off the auto-renewal of your subscription via your iTunes Account Settings. However, you are not able to cancel the current subscription during its active period

Any unused portion of a free-trial period will be forfeited when the user purchases a subscription

We are striving to build a helpful community for our users. If you would love to share your feedback, suggest a new feature or a bug, kindly send us an email at info@privatewebsystems.com

Privacy Policy: https://privatewebsystems.com/privacy-policy-2/

Terms & Conditions: https://privatewebsystems.com/terms-conditions-2/

Subscription: https://privatewebsystems.com/subscription-policy/