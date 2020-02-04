X

NetJets Connects Text & Talk for iOS

By Aircell Free

Developer's Description

By Aircell

Communicating with friends, family, and colleagues on the ground is about to get a lot easier while you're in flight. We are pleased to introduce NetJets Connects Text & Talk by Gogo, which allows you to call or text from the air on your personal iPhone or while you're in flight on a NetJets aircraft equipped with Gogo Text & Talk.

- Make and receive calls in flight on your own personal device

- Send and receive text messages with your own personal device

- Use your own contacts

- Check your voicemail

You may use NetJets Connects: Gogo Text & Talk on your personal mobile device aboard select NetJets aircraft. You will see a sign on the cabin wall when the service is available, and you can use it whenever Wi-Fi is operable at altitudes of over 10,000 feet above the contiguous United States, plus parts of Canada and the Bahamas.

The service currently supports AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile.

Report Software

