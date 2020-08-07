Join or Sign In

NetFlix Guide 2020-Streaming Trending Movies/Shows for Android

NetFlix Guide 2020 is a free guide for streaming some trending NetFlix movies and series.

This app is a free guide for streaming of NetFlix content. NetFlix content includes NetFlix movies,series,TV shows and documentaries. This application was developed for users who had adequate knowledge about the NetFlix service.Netflix Guide app will definitely help those users.

Netflix guide gives a brief knowledge about signing up and subscribing to NetFlix service.Many users has questions related to subscription of NetFlix and their plans.

The application also provides the overview about NetFlix plans.The NetFlix is already built in Smart Tvs. The app will let you know how to use it and how to stream NetFlix on tv, mobile and laptop/computer.The best tips and tricks to use NetFlix for both the old and new users is listed. users can use this app online as well as offline.

NetFlix Guide also content some commonly asked Questions along with the Answers to resolve doubts.

Note:- This app don't have any connection with official NetFlix service.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release August 7, 2020
Date Added August 7, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 6.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
