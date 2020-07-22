Sign in to add and modify your software
CareConnect brings Nemours pediatric care to you with on demand doctor visits through live video chat on your mobile device or computer. Our experts are here when you need answers in the middle of the night, early in the mornings, or away from home.
Nemours CareConnect features:
No appointment needed
Board-certified Nemours pediatricians
Available 24/7/365
Private and secure, HIPAA compliant connection
Cost $0 $59 per visit, depending on your insurance benefits
Common conditions we treat:
Fever/Flu/Cold
Conjunctivitis
Respiratory and sinus infections