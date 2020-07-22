CareConnect brings Nemours pediatric care to you with on demand doctor visits through live video chat on your mobile device or computer. Our experts are here when you need answers in the middle of the night, early in the mornings, or away from home.

Nemours CareConnect features:

No appointment needed

Board-certified Nemours pediatricians

Available 24/7/365

Private and secure, HIPAA compliant connection

Cost $0 $59 per visit, depending on your insurance benefits

Common conditions we treat:

Fever/Flu/Cold

Conjunctivitis

Respiratory and sinus infections