Nemours CareConnect See a Pediatrician 24/7 for Android

By Nemours Custom Solutions Free

Developer's Description

By Nemours Custom Solutions

CareConnect brings Nemours pediatric care to you with on demand doctor visits through live video chat on your mobile device or computer. Our experts are here when you need answers in the middle of the night, early in the mornings, or away from home.

Nemours CareConnect features:

No appointment needed

Board-certified Nemours pediatricians

Available 24/7/365

Private and secure, HIPAA compliant connection

Cost $0 $59 per visit, depending on your insurance benefits

Common conditions we treat:

Fever/Flu/Cold

Conjunctivitis

Respiratory and sinus infections

Full Specifications

What's new in version 12.0.8.015_03

General

Release July 22, 2020
Date Added July 22, 2020
Version 12.0.8.015_03

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

