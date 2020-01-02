X

Neighbor Granny v3.1 : Horror MOD 2019 for Android

By Terror Adventures Free

Developer's Description

By Terror Adventures

Hello, If you want to have a scary time, play Neighbor Granny v3.1 : Horror MOD 2019 now and try to escape from the horror house

Neighbor Granny v3.1 : Horror MOD 2019 is the latest version of Granny game with new features, beautiful graphics and scary sound

You must find the escape neighbor route from the Granny house, you will have to use all the tools that you have at your hand to complete the puzzle and unlock doors finding the key hidden somewhere in structure that will help you get out of here.

Be quiet and careful because the Granny hears everything. She, neighbor granny set traps by herself for her unexpected guests. You have only 5 days to get out of her house.

Key Features in new version Neighbor Granny v3.1 : Horror MOD 2019 :

- Fearful and tension atmosphere

- Smooth and easy controls

- Many new exciting features

- Horror sound

- 3D graphics

- The best horror game 2019

When you encounter Granny, fear will make you die, run fast to find a way to escape and get out of this horror house fast.

Good luck with Neighbor Granny v3.1 : Horror MOD 2019 Horror game 2019

This is a Neighbor Granny v3.1 : Horror MOD 2019 in Town and you have to explore the house of rabbit horror neighbor game

granny keeps you locked in her house.Now you have to try to get out of her house, but be careful and quiet. granny hears everything.

Be cautious not to attract her attention or make noise to attract it GRANNY RICH. You will have to use all the tools that you have at your hand to complete the neighbor granny puzzle and unlock doors finding the key hidden somewhere in structure that lady bug will help you get out of here.

she hears it and comes running.

Neighbor Granny v3.1 : Horror MOD 2019 you have 5 days to get rid of this scary house and this horror.

So you decided to find out what going on in Neighbor Granny v3.1 : Horror MOD 2019.

