Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Neck Designs Cutting & Stitching Videos for Android

By Bhima Apps Free

Developer's Description

By Bhima Apps

App contains different patterns of Neck Designs Cutting And Stitching Videos.

Watch Latest HD Video of Neck Designs Cutting Stitching is in different languages. Neck Designs Cutting and Stitching video collection in new, trending and popular fashionable video to make the blouse and kurti stylish at home.

- Blouse Cutting Stitching in Hindi

- Kurti Cutting Stitching in Hindi

- Designer Neck Design

- Patchwork Neck Designs

- Back Neck Design

- Back neck blouse designs

- Back neck kurti designs

- Collar Neck Designs

- Round Neck Designs

- Boat Neck Designs

- Piping Neck Designs

- Square Neck Designs

- Kurti Neck Designs

- Backless Neck Designs

- Simple necklines

- Blouse Neck Designs

- Halter Neck Designs

- Scoop Neck Designs

- Designer neckline

- Halter Neck Designs

- Oval Neck Designs

- V Neck Designs

- Spaghetti Straps Designs

Neck Cutting and Stitching in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, English, Marathi etc.

Neck Cutting and Stitching in different patterns like V Neck, Square, Spaghetti Straps, Scoop Neck, Round, Rectangle, Oval, High Neck, Halter Neck, Corset, Collar, Boat Neck, Backless, Etc.

DISCLAIMER :

All the videos included in the app are public and they are hosted on YouTube. And we only allows video streaming and to share YouTube links. We don't allow to download any content.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.3

General

Release August 12, 2020
Date Added August 12, 2020
Version 1.0.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Use your Netflix account to access streaming movies and TV Shows, right on your device.
Android
Netflix

YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Free
Watch major broadcast and cable networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, and your local sports channels.
Android
YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Free
Watch all your favorite dramas from around the world.
Android
DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Free
Watch Live TV for sports, news, and can't-miss events on the device of your choice.
Android
Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now