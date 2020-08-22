Join or Sign In

Navratri Garba/Aarti - Audio for iOS

By Sudhirbhai Ubhada Free

Developer's Description

By Sudhirbhai Ubhada

Celebrate your Navratri 2016 with Navratri Garba Songs 2016 Collections.

Navratri is biggest and longest music festival from all over India and it continuous for 10 days.

This festival is one of the biggest of the country that not only brings its people together, but the event also symbolizes the national integrity and unity.

In this app Old Gujarati Garba songs, Bollywood Dandiya hits and new Gujarati Garba songs are included which is favorite in all generation.

hit songs with Music Player Available in this App.

At the beginning of the festival you will need Mataji Aarti and we have given it in this app, you can play it offline and also there is lyrics of the Aarti.

Then this app also have offline Stuti with lyrics in Gujarati, English and hindi.

Songs typically revolve around the subjects of Lord Amba or the nine goddesses.

Lots of and very latest collection of the Gujarati Garaba, Dandiya, 3 Taali and Dodhiya.

In this app there is also gallery of lord ambe maa, umiya maa, kalika maa.

You can set lord mata's photo at your wallpaper of your mobile directly from this app.

There is also Non-Stop Garba and dodhiya available just start playing and enjoy the festival with your mobile.

In short this is the best app for navratri in the market just download and enjoy app.

Feature :

=> This app gives you Arti, Stuti and Garba collection of 2016.

=> Difference language (Hindi,English,Gujarati,Sanskrit,Gurumukhi,Bangali,Kannada,Malayalam,Oriya,Telgu).

=> Player with status bar.

=> Set Mataji Wallpaper on your screen.

Please rate us you like our app and our collection of garaba and lord mata's photos.

If you have and queries or want to suggest something please let us know at spiritdevelopers@hotmail.com.

Enjoy The Festival and very Happy Navratri 2016 in Advance.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release August 22, 2020
Date Added August 22, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

