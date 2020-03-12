X

Enjoy healthy meals and artisan beverages with Natures Oasis app.

Conveniently Healthy! We want to stress the idea that 'fast' doesn't always have to be 'unhealthy'. Our markets and cafes are designed for quick and easy shopping. With Natures Oasis app, you can enhance your dining experience by ordering ahead, while instantly collecting your loyalty credit and transaction receipt.

You don't have to want to order ahead to use our app. Load funds to your account using your debit or credit card and we'll reward your loyalty with an upfront bonus % on the amount that you load. With Nature's Oasis app, your money goes further.

When you're ready to buy, simply open the app and display it to pay, earn loyalty, and receive a digital receipt; all in one seamless transaction.

We want your digital experience with us to be just as good as your real-world experience. Use our app to check your balance, add funds, view past purchases, track and redeem your rewards, and more.

If you have any questions or comments, please get in touch wed love to hear from you. Visit our website https://www.naturesoasisstores.com/find-us

Release March 12, 2020
Date Added March 12, 2020

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
