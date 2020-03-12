Covering 400 herbs and supplements, Natural Standard Herb & Supplement Guide: An Evidence-Based Reference provides the high-quality, up-to-date, unbiased information you need to advise your patients. No other book can match its expertise and attention to evidence! Each monograph is concise and easy to read, and includes uses, dosage information, safety considerations, and interactions with drugs and other herbs and supplements. At-a-glance research summaries and an alphabetical organization allow for quick lookup in busy settings!

Monographs for the 400 most commonly used and prescribed herbs and supplements - such as arnica, ginseng, lavender, glucosamine, and blue cohosh - provide the information you need for effective clinical decision-making.

A unique, evidence-based A-F grading scale evaluates the efficacy of each herb and supplement.

Unique! Rating scales show at a glance the quality of available evidence.

Updates are peer-reviewed, and include new scientific evidence, dosage recommendations, and more.

Dosing information includes dosages for adults and children, and methods for administering.

Coverage of allergies, side effects/warnings, and pregnancy/breast-feeding promotes safety by indicating when specific herbs and supplements should not be used, or when caution is required.

A review of evidence includes detailed explanations of clinical trials cited and conclusions drawn, especially as they relate to specific diseases and conditions.

Evidence tables summarize clinical trial data and provide a quick reference for clinical decision-making.

Unique! Cross-referencing by condition and scientific evidence grade provides a convenient decision support tool, making it easy to find the herbs and supplements that may be used for the treatment of particular conditions.

