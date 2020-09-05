Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

National Flag Picture Frame.s Rio: Team Color Game for iOS

By Dorde Jankovic Free

Developer's Description

By Dorde Jankovic

Ready for Rio?

For all the cheering fans out there, here's an amazing new application which provides you with numerous flag decorations to help you support your country or maybe celebrate some national holiday!

Wanna change your profile picture? It's a must have application!

This best of free apps guarantees you so much and entertainment! With one of the most beautiful and functional mobile apps, your images will never again be the same! You can easily create stunning, high-quality images with this cool selfie camera.

Download this awesome photo editor, choose some awesome flags of the world and the games can begin!

The easiest way to convert your images into art!

Taking pictures is so fun shouldnt your picture editor be fun, too?

Are you a sports fan? Download this app and make an awesome photo montage everyone will envy you for!

Whatever team you support, there must always be a national flag! Take a picture, put your face in the hole and create the most amazing fan image! Thanks to these best photo frames, you can share your creations instantly on your favorite social networks, Facebook,Twitter and Instagram!

Here are some of the features of this best photo editing software:

- Add effects to photos with ease and preciseness!

- Choose the pic from the gallery or take a selfie with your camera! Put the image in a picture frame!

- Zoom, rotate, scale and crop images to fit the structure!

- Edit photos like a pro and have tons of fun!

- More than 20 national emblems!

- Easy and fast get your image in just a few clicks!

- Share it with friends: post it to Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or send an e-mail.

Just take a picture and adjust it in the hole of whatever flag that you choose! Create patriotic profile photos with a flag of any country. Use your awesome creations as background images and impress your friends and family!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release September 5, 2020
Date Added September 5, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Instagram

Free
Capture and share the world's moments.
iOS
Instagram

VLC for Mobile

Free
Play all your movies, shows, and music in most formats directly without conversion.
iOS
VLC for Mobile

Cute CUT - Full Featured Video Editor

Free
Make the highest quality movies, different from anything you've seen.
iOS
Cute CUT - Full Featured Video Editor

FotoRus -Camera & Photo Editor & Pic Collage Maker

Free
FotoRus - THE All-In-One Photo App you will ever need.
iOS
FotoRus -Camera & Photo Editor & Pic Collage Maker

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now