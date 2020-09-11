Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
* This App provides National Anthem of India(Jana Gana Mana) with lyrics in all languages.
This App having below best features
* Providing offline capabilities
* Providing previous and next option, auto play options
* Providing lyrics along with audio
* Proving change theme option
* Providing bell option
* Providing option to change font size
* Providing Change Language selection option for the lyrics
* Providing lyrics in below languages
- Telugu
- Hindi
- English
- Tamil
- Kannada
- Malayalam
- Gujarati
- Oriya
- Bengali
Please share your comments and thoughts to improve this app and add features.
**** Thanks for Choosing this App ****