National Anthem Ringtone.s Set the Best Text Tones and Call Sound.s Free for iOS

By Nikola Bogdanovic Free

By Nikola Bogdanovic

National Anthem Ringtone.s collection has wonderful features that make this free soundboard app completely unique. Choose a national anthem from your country and feel proud each time your phone rings! Hurry up and download it free of charge so that you set an awesome text message sound for your device! National Anthem Ringtone.s app presents a diverse selection of anthems from countries around the world, perfect for the customization of your phone! Have fun!

**** National Anthem Ringtone.s special edition of music ringtones!

**** Plenty of high quality sounds and ringtones inspired by the world national anthems!

**** Set the sound as a ringtone, text tone, new voicemail, new mail, sent mail, tweet, Facebook post, calendar alerts, reminder alerts...

**** Simple interface: tap on the play button to hear the wanted ringtone and pick the one you like the most

**** Listen to amazing sounds and national hymn ringtones every time your phone rings!

The newest app will be a pleasant surprise since it also has an educational aspect! You can teach your kids to recognize different national anthems of the world! So do not hesitate to get National Anthem Ringtone.s Set the Best Text Tones and Call Sound.s Free and play the best sounds whenever you want! This amazing soundboard is just what you need to freshen up your ringtone collection! Let the happiness consume you each time you hear your favorite national hymn tunes! Enjoy!

*** Get fantastic melodies for your phone! ***

It is amazing that you can now set your dearest tune as a call sound! We bring you amazing new text tones, inspiring melodies that will make you feel energized and confident! Choose from a variety of national anthems and glorify your nation's tradition the way you like! Show your friends how proud you are and you can listen to these marvelous sounds together!

Release September 10, 2020
Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

