Wooden blocks puzzle game featuring 7 different themes, each with their own matching objects and effects.
*** Completely free and no adverts! ***
Keep babies and toddlers entertained while helping them develop their cognitive and co-ordination skills - you'll be amazed how quickly they improve!
Made with love for my daughter, Natalie :)
Please contact us at support@wharfgames.com if you have any problems or requests :)