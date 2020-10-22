Join or Sign In

NatakaKazi All Free Kenyan & Tanzanian Job Posts for Android

By Ismail Nassor Mbarack

Developer's Description

By Ismail Nassor Mbarack

1. NatakaKazi Kenya & Tanzania allows job seekers to view the latest job posts and check more details of a particular job.

2. NatakaKazi Kenya & Tanzania provides you with all the latest jobs posts in Kenya.

3. Allow job seekers to save the job posts they want before applying for the post.

4. Get notifications for the new job posts straight from Nataka Kazi.

5. Latest Kenyan Job Posts from all the famous recruiters and companies in Kenya & Tanzania like jobInKenya, careerPoint Kenya, fuzu, myjobmag, Ajira Leo

6. Ajira zote za Kenya na Tanzania

7. Free Kenyan Job Posts

8. Kazi za Kenya

9. Nairobi Jobs

10. Kisumu Jobs

11. Kenya driver jobs

12. Udereva Kenya

13. Hotel Jobs In Kenya

14. Waitress Jobs In Kenya

15. Nurses In Kenya

16. Bungoma Jobs

17. Busia Jobs

18. Eldoret jobs

19. Embu Jobs

20. Homa Bay Jobs

21. Kakamega Jobs

22. Kilifi Jobs

23. Mombasa Jobs

24. Nakuru Jobs

25. Nyeri Jobs

26. Turkana Jobs

27. Kenyan Human Resources

28. Kenyan Recruiters

29. Interview Questions And Answers

30. Free Tanzania Job Posts

31. Arusha Jobs

32. Dar-es-salaam Jobs

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.4.13

General

Release October 22, 2020
Date Added October 22, 2020
Version 1.4.13

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

