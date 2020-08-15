Join or Sign In

Narendra_Modi_Hindi for Android

By N K Developer Free

Developer's Description

By N K Developer

This is a biography app of narendra modi ji.

In this app you can know about narendra modi's life. This app can be very useful for competition exams. In this app we can know about modi ji that how he get success in his life. All the details in hindi.

There is some topic which is include in Biography_Narendra_Modi_Hindi.

Private life

Early activism and politics

Gujarat Chief Minister

Gujarat's development plans

Modi's views on terrorism

Historic swearing ceremony

etc

___

Note: All the content have taken from internet ( Websites)

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release August 15, 2020
Date Added August 15, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
