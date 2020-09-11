Sign in to add and modify your software
Nannyfy is the best app to find a trusted nanny on demand, the days or hours you need.
What is All profiles have to go through an internal validation process to be part of Nannyfys #community.
We are aware of the sensitivity of the sector and we are very clear that the profile of professionals we want to be part of our #community must demonstrate minimum two years experience and studies related to the care and education of children.
How does it work for a family?
Register and create for free your profile as a family.
Contact us if you have any doubt. We are always willing to help you.
You select your nanny, we just introduce you the best profiles.
How does it work for a nanny?
Once your profile has been approved you become part of the #community:
You will establish your availability through your calendar and decide what your rate per hour will be.
From Nanyfy we offer you security, respect and a constant communication.
We want to reach all those homes that need a nanny. Our aim is that the little ones enjoy, have a good time, learn new things and all this with their parents trust and tranquility.
Do you have any doubt?
+ Contact us on: info@nannyfy.com
+ Visit our web: nannyfy.com