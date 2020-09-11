Join or Sign In

Nannyfy -Validated babysitters & baby care app for Android

By Nannyfy Free

Developer's Description

By Nannyfy

Nannyfy is the best app to find a trusted nanny on demand, the days or hours you need.

What is All profiles have to go through an internal validation process to be part of Nannyfys #community.

We are aware of the sensitivity of the sector and we are very clear that the profile of professionals we want to be part of our #community must demonstrate minimum two years experience and studies related to the care and education of children.

How does it work for a family?

Register and create for free your profile as a family.

Contact us if you have any doubt. We are always willing to help you.

You select your nanny, we just introduce you the best profiles.

How does it work for a nanny?

Once your profile has been approved you become part of the #community:

You will establish your availability through your calendar and decide what your rate per hour will be.

From Nanyfy we offer you security, respect and a constant communication.

We want to reach all those homes that need a nanny. Our aim is that the little ones enjoy, have a good time, learn new things and all this with their parents trust and tranquility.

Do you have any doubt?

+ Contact us on: info@nannyfy.com

+ Visit our web: nannyfy.com

What's new in version 1.0.22

What's new in version 1.0.22

General

Release September 11, 2020
Date Added September 11, 2020
Version 1.0.22

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

