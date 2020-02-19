X

Nail & Foot doctor - Knee replacement surgery for Android

By Pi Games Studio Free

Developer's Description

By Pi Games Studio

Today you are going to play coolest hospital game and be a doctor on a mission to cure all injuries of patients that come to your clinic! Perform surgery on injured patients! Use real doctor tools to treat your patients!

- Perform a knee replacement surgery on patients leg.

- Fix broken bones, use the X-ray machine to locate fractures and give a treatment.

- Remove bits of shattered glass from the patient's foot carefully.

- Do a laser treatment to remove dark patches of skin.

- Remove iron pieces from the foot using magnet.

- Use Stitches and bandage on the foot like a real doctor!

- help to remove damaged nail.

Release February 19, 2020
Date Added February 19, 2020
Version 7.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
