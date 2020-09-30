Sign in to add and modify your software
Nigerian and African News, Announcement, Blogs and People App. Stay up to date with latest news from Nigeria and about Nigerians in the diaspora with this secure app. Add your announcements for upcoming birthdays, weddings, child births, ceremonies etc. Find Nigerian professionals for upcoming job projects and view updates of Nigerias top personalities. This app also gives you latest blogs from some of Nigerias top bloggers and you can also become a Naija blogger as well by adding your own blog profile. Also available on www.naija.com
More reasons to choose the Naija.com News, Announcement, Blogs and People App:
Read latest news about Nigeria, Nigerians abroad and Africa
Most downloaded app by Nigerians in the diaspora
Easy way to add your announcements for all our audience to be informed
Secure application to add your professional profile
Secure login and registration through Facebook
App is free!