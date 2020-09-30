Join or Sign In

Naija.com NAP for iOS

By Peter Okoobo Free

Developer's Description

By Peter Okoobo

Nigerian and African News, Announcement, Blogs and People App. Stay up to date with latest news from Nigeria and about Nigerians in the diaspora with this secure app. Add your announcements for upcoming birthdays, weddings, child births, ceremonies etc. Find Nigerian professionals for upcoming job projects and view updates of Nigerias top personalities. This app also gives you latest blogs from some of Nigerias top bloggers and you can also become a Naija blogger as well by adding your own blog profile. Also available on www.naija.com

More reasons to choose the Naija.com News, Announcement, Blogs and People App:

Read latest news about Nigeria, Nigerians abroad and Africa

Most downloaded app by Nigerians in the diaspora

Easy way to add your announcements for all our audience to be informed

Secure application to add your professional profile

Secure login and registration through Facebook

App is free!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release September 30, 2020
Date Added September 30, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 6.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
