Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Naija Stickers & Memes for WhatsApp for Android

By Viasoft Apps Free

Developer's Description

By Viasoft Apps

Important Notice: Please check below this page for a guide in case you have any problems.

Newly included 250+:

* New Merry Christmas sticker

* 2020 Happy New Year sticker

Enjoy this amazing collection of African and Nigerian themed sticker packs for your WhatsApp. Chat with Friends and express your feeling with interesting stickers. Send your favourite stickers to your friends.

You get your stickers already sorted into relevant categories. We are adding more stickers everyday, so stay updated!!!

How to use

- Download the app and open it

- Select a sticker pack of your choice and click the "Add to WhatsApp" button

- Open your WhatsApp and go to the sticker tab

- Look for the Naija sticker pack you installed

- Start using it to chat with you friends and family!

More...

Got any special sticker request? Drop your request in the comment area or send us an email and we'll make it for you.

Help me!

The stickers disappear from WhatsApp

If your phone is low on memory, it automatically closes some apps and clears the cache. If your sticker packs stop showing in WhatsApp, simply re-open the Naija Stickers app, then close (completely) your WhatsApp and then re-open the WhatsApp. you should see your sticker packs again.

As a permanent solution, the following steps worked for some users:

Go to settings>battery>battery optimisation>turn of battery optimisation for the Naija Stickers app.

If you need any other assistance, please send an email to naijawastickers@gmail.com.

Hundreds of fun stickers coming soon!!!

Don't forget to SHARE!!!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 5.5

General

Release August 15, 2020
Date Added August 15, 2020
Version 5.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

WhatsApp Messenger

Free
Write and send messages to your friends and contacts from your Android device.
Android
WhatsApp Messenger

Gmail

Free
Gmail is an easy to use email app that saves you time and keeps your messages safe.
Android
Gmail

Messenger - Text and Video Chat for Free

Free
Discover a faster way to message.
Android
Messenger - Text and Video Chat for Free

Google Chrome: Fast & Secure

Free
Browse and bring your personalized Chrome experience with you anywhere you go.
Android
Google Chrome: Fast & Secure

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now