* New Merry Christmas sticker

* 2020 Happy New Year sticker

Enjoy this amazing collection of African and Nigerian themed sticker packs for your WhatsApp. Chat with Friends and express your feeling with interesting stickers. Send your favourite stickers to your friends.

You get your stickers already sorted into relevant categories. We are adding more stickers everyday, so stay updated!!!

How to use

- Download the app and open it

- Select a sticker pack of your choice and click the "Add to WhatsApp" button

- Open your WhatsApp and go to the sticker tab

- Look for the Naija sticker pack you installed

- Start using it to chat with you friends and family!

Got any special sticker request? Drop your request in the comment area or send us an email and we'll make it for you.

Help me!

The stickers disappear from WhatsApp

If your phone is low on memory, it automatically closes some apps and clears the cache. If your sticker packs stop showing in WhatsApp, simply re-open the Naija Stickers app, then close (completely) your WhatsApp and then re-open the WhatsApp. you should see your sticker packs again.

As a permanent solution, the following steps worked for some users:

Go to settings>battery>battery optimisation>turn of battery optimisation for the Naija Stickers app.

If you need any other assistance, please send an email to naijawastickers@gmail.com.

