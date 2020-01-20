NYC Connect is the most comprehensive and robust social app for anyone living in or visiting NYC keeping you connected and in the know!

NYC Connect lets you interact with like-mind people around you, join groups, and learn about whats happening in and around NYC: events you should not miss, local news, things to do, new restaurants and more. You can also get real-time Subway status and alerts, get important Crime & Safety information, get offline access to important NYC maps and much more!

Main Features:

Interact with your neighbors - ask a question, write a tip or offer an advice.

Read local, personalized and trending news stories curated from social media and from around the Web.

Join local groups and create your own groups based on your interests.

Discover new places to eat, things to do, and shows & events that you should not miss.

Get real-time Subway, Bus and Rail service status.

Easily set up alerts to get notified on issues with your subway trains during your commute hours.

Get offline access to NYC maps such as Subway Map, Bus Routes, Citi Bike, Public Wi-Fi and more.

Looking for a pick-up soccer game, a substitute player for your basketball team or a tennis partner? Connect with games and players in your area.

Crime & Safety information from law enforcement and from your neighbors. You can also share important safety information with your neighbors to keep your neighborhood safe.

Get your neighbors recommendations for local service providers and businesses, such as plumbers, mechanics and doctors.

Buy and sell used stuff around you. Post your used items for free.

Job board - Find local Jobs in and around NYC. Are you hiring? Post a job and reach thousands of people in your area.

Real estate Real estate news and listings.