NXP Design Wins & More for iOS

By NXP Semiconductors Free

By NXP Semiconductors

The "NXP Design Wins & More" application allows users to participate in NXP training.

When registering for training, you will get an email invitation with instructions on how to register at http://www.nxp.com.

After registration, you can log into the application with your NXP credentials and gain access to our training.

Bring your phone to the training sessions!

What's new in version Version 3.1.0

Release September 1, 2020
Date Added September 1, 2020
Version Version 3.1.0

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
