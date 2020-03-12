WILDLIFE GUIDE APPS
From the National Wildlife Federation, America's oldest and largest wildlife conservation education organization, comes a series of comprehensive and interactive apps that bring field guides into the 21st century.
The National Wildlife Federation Wildlife Guides will help you discover the wild animals, plants and mushrooms of North America via 50,000 pages of expert-curated content, thousands of the highest quality professional photographs, maps, and drawings, and more than 4,000 bird, mammal, insect, and amphibian sounds.
Get all the apps and carry one of the richest field guide series in your pocket wherever you go with 24/7 access at your fingertips!
Insects and Spiders
This authoritative and easy-to-use guide features 463 North American insects, including ants, bees, dragonflies, beetles, and more--as well as 43 common spider species.
Utilizing the latest iOS technologies, you can:
Search by name (common and scientific) using either keyboard or verbal search systems; type or speak all or part of an insect or spider's name to search for its detailed account.
Organize species alphabetically or taxonomically.
Search by family, shape, habitat, region, color, size-or any combination.
Touch to open any or all of the text sections, and to enlarge photos.
Take notes and upload photos to keep a digital journal of your observations and share them with family, friends, and our growing online community.
Each species account contains:
description with identification details
habitat description
range information
discussion of the species' behavior, breeding, life cycle, sign and/or other notable characteristics
Family and Order information
photos of similar species with links to those species' accounts
links to additional information for every species
Other National Wildlife Federation Nature Guide apps in this series include:
Wildlife Guides
National Wildlife Federation Guide to Birds
National Wildlife Federation Guide to Mammals
National Wildlife Federation Guide to Reptiles
National Wildlife Federation Guide to Amphibians
National Wildlife Federation Guide to Butterflies
National Wildlife Federation Guide to Mushrooms
Garden Guides
National Wildlife Federation Guide to Herbs
National Wildlife Federation Guide to Vegetables
