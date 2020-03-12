WILDLIFE GUIDE APPS

From the National Wildlife Federation, America's oldest and largest wildlife conservation education organization, comes a series of comprehensive and interactive apps that bring field guides into the 21st century.

The National Wildlife Federation Wildlife Guides will help you discover the wild animals, plants and mushrooms of North America via 50,000 pages of expert-curated content, thousands of the highest quality professional photographs, maps, and drawings, and more than 4,000 bird, mammal, insect, and amphibian sounds.

Get all the apps and carry one of the richest field guide series in your pocket wherever you go with 24/7 access at your fingertips!

Insects and Spiders

This authoritative and easy-to-use guide features 463 North American insects, including ants, bees, dragonflies, beetles, and more--as well as 43 common spider species.

Utilizing the latest iOS technologies, you can:

Search by name (common and scientific) using either keyboard or verbal search systems; type or speak all or part of an insect or spider's name to search for its detailed account.

Organize species alphabetically or taxonomically.

Search by family, shape, habitat, region, color, size-or any combination.

Touch to open any or all of the text sections, and to enlarge photos.

Take notes and upload photos to keep a digital journal of your observations and share them with family, friends, and our growing online community.

Each species account contains:

description with identification details

habitat description

range information

discussion of the species' behavior, breeding, life cycle, sign and/or other notable characteristics

Family and Order information

photos of similar species with links to those species' accounts

links to additional information for every species

Other National Wildlife Federation Nature Guide apps in this series include:

Wildlife Guides

National Wildlife Federation Guide to Birds

National Wildlife Federation Guide to Mammals

National Wildlife Federation Guide to Reptiles

National Wildlife Federation Guide to Amphibians

National Wildlife Federation Guide to Butterflies

National Wildlife Federation Guide to Mushrooms

Garden Guides

National Wildlife Federation Guide to Herbs

National Wildlife Federation Guide to Vegetables

