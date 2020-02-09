X

NURSING.com Radio for Android

By NURSING.com Free

By NURSING.com

NURSING.com (NRSNG) is your best friend in nursing school and as a nurse. Now you can take all of our best tips, strategies, tricks, and motivation with you everywhere you go. Discover how to pass nursing school, retain what you learn, and enjoy the journey of being a nurse.

This app is perfect for anyone considering nursing, in nursing school, or preparing for NCLEX. Search over 1,000+ audio episodes including interviews, pharmacology, test tips, care plan help, and so much more. NURSING.com (NRSNG) Podcast app will quickly become your new bestie for nursing school.

Release February 9, 2020
Date Added February 9, 2020
Version 1.4a

Android
Requires Android 5.0 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
