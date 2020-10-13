The NSW Aboriginal Education Consultative Group Inc. is a not-for-profit Aboriginal organisation that provides advice on matters related to education and training while representing the Aboriginal community viewpoint.

We advocate cultural affirmation, integrity and the pursuit of equality to ensure that the unique and diverse identity of Aboriginal students is recognised and valued.

This app provides an easy way to see news, photos, events and other information to keep up-to-date on everything to do with NSW Aboriginal Education Consultative Group Inc.