The National School Response Conference (NSRC) is recognized as one of the premier conferences dedicated to School Safety and Security.

The conference addresses the topics of school shootings, bullying, dating violence, vandalism, gang activity, alcohol, drugs, bomb threats, child abuse, school massacres, and catastrophic events such as pandemic outbreaks, tornadoes, terrorist attacks, and technological intrusions.

Our mobile app for NSRC includes conference information like agendas, speakers, session descriptions, locations & more.

Release February 21, 2020
Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 12.4 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

