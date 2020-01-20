Use the official app from the National Park Service to find detailed information about visitor centers, important sites, places to stay and eat and services throughout the park.

##App Features:

Map - Use the park map to find sites, get directions and locate services. Start the app and download the map before you arrive to use it when there is no internet connection.

Sites - Find trailheads, restrooms, overlooks and more throughout the entire park.

Save Favorites - Build an itinerary by saving your favorite sites and events. You can even get alerts when you're nearby a saved site.

Calendar - Get up-to-date information from the National Park Service about what is happening, including ranger talks and other learning opportunities.

Tours - Discover rich natural and cultural resources with self-guided walking tours.

Accessibility - This app includes up-to-date accessibility information for facilities and some trails in the park, audio-described sites, and alternative text for images.

##About The Park.

This dramatic landscape testifies to nature's size, beauty, and diversity--huge mountains, rugged foothills, deep canyons, vast caverns, and the world's largest trees. These two parks lie side by side in the southern Sierra Nevada east of the San Joaquin Valley. Weather varies a lot by season and elevation, which ranges from 1,370' to 14,494'.

##Notes

Download the app before you arrive. Cell service and Wi-Fi are extremely limited in the park.

Continued use of GPS running in the background can dramatically decrease battery life.