NPInvestor/Straticator for iOS

NPInvestor

The Danish brokerage company NPinvestor Fondsmglerselskab A/S (regulated by the Danish FSA) has developed an online trading platform for equity, FX and CFD trading.

The multi-asset platform allows investors to trade on their own or they can sign up to follow an experienced Copy Trader Master. By following a Copy Trader Master, the investor will automatically and in the real-time copy the trades of the Copy Trader Master. The investor will remain in full control and with the option of individualising the portfolio.

The platform has been developed to work on PC's, tablets and mobile devices.

Find out more: www.npinvestor.com

Risk warning: Trading leveraged products carry a high level of risk of losing money and may not be suitable for all investors. You should ensure that you understand the risks and if required seek independent advice

Release August 13, 2020
Date Added August 13, 2020
Version 2.4

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
