The official mobile app of the National Pension Education Association (NPEA) Annual Conference.

The app provides conference attendees access to the agenda, session descriptions, speaker bios, presentations and more.

NPEA provides a forum to educate public retirement system professionals and encourage the ongoing exchange of information and ideas in retirement planning and member communication. As a national organization committed to quality retirement education and communication, we encourage and guide the growth of developing programs and services, and to challenge experienced counselors, managers and communications professional to achieve greater success. Through our website, certification program partnership, and our annual conference, we provide the tools to help retirement professionals meet the needs and engage the interests of their members.