Visit Website Now: https://www.mentormerlinexam.com

By downloading this free app you can access unlimited free NMC Part 1 CBT Mock Tests- 120 Most frequently asked questions, 240 minutes- the best method to analyse your CBT practice progress.

Computer-based test CBT is the part 1 test of competence of United Kingdom Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) for nurses and midwives trained outside of the European Union (EU)/ European Economic Area (EEA) to get registration for working in the UK health sector. NMC CBT is a multiple choice test of theoretical practice-based knowledge done at a Pearson VUE test center available in most countries around the world.

Mentor Merlin is a trainer for NMC CBT since November 2016. Nearly 2000 candidates have successfully cleared CBT under our guidance.

Mentor Merlins NMC Part 1 CBT CRACK COURSE- Your route map to crack CBT, because success has no shortcuts!

Mentor Merlins NMC Part 1 CBT Course Room is the one stop solution for all your CBT preparation endeavours. Since CBT is an online test happening under strict surveillance, it is impossible to get hold of the exact questions. However, the course room topics have been collected by our team directly from previous candidates across the globe. This is a clear indicator that all topics included in the course room are extremely important for any candidate looking to succeed in CBT. You are not allowed to skip any topic under any circumstance, if you wish for 100% success. This is Merlins guarantee!!

Mentor Merlins NMC Part 1 CBT Course Room 2 is the perfect place for you to polish your CBT preparation, formulated by our experts after extensive research on previously asked CBT questions. An array of over 650 recently asked questions have been systematically arranged along with correct answers and explanations at the end of each question. We assure you success after practicing with this course room, because you can assess your knowledge with most recent questions asked in CBT and also cover the topics related to these questions using their explanations. The course room is presented to you in an appealing and user-friendly way such that you can scroll through the questions and answers from beginning to end.

Mentor Merlin's unlimited free mock tests - the ultimate place to test how far you are on the way to CBT success.

Prepared with the latest and most frequently asked CBT questions, our mock tests will help you to evaluate your preparation. Test your mettle and crack CBT in the first attempt!