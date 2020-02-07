X

NMAA 24/7 for iOS

By New Mexico Activities Association Free

By New Mexico Activities Association

The official app for all New Mexico high school sports teams gives fans instant access to the most up-to-date game details, news, highlights and player stats. Customize the app to fit your needs, whether youre a student, coach, parent or player.

Features:

Follow all of your favorite New Mexico high school teams.

Access news in a custom feed packed with real-time information.

Capture and share your fan experience with FanCam photos.

Sign-up to receive team notifications and alerts.

View live stats, scores and video highlights.

Stay up-to-date with recent, current and upcoming games.

Connect with teams on social media.

Make everyday game day with the NMAA 24/7 high school sports app. Download it now for free!

What's new in version 1.36.0

Release February 7, 2020
Date Added February 7, 2020
Version 1.36.0

iOS
Requires iOS 12.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
