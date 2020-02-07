The official app for all New Mexico high school sports teams gives fans instant access to the most up-to-date game details, news, highlights and player stats. Customize the app to fit your needs, whether youre a student, coach, parent or player.

Features:

Follow all of your favorite New Mexico high school teams.

Access news in a custom feed packed with real-time information.

Capture and share your fan experience with FanCam photos.

Sign-up to receive team notifications and alerts.

View live stats, scores and video highlights.

Stay up-to-date with recent, current and upcoming games.

Connect with teams on social media.

Make everyday game day with the NMAA 24/7 high school sports app. Download it now for free!