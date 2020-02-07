The official app for all New Mexico high school sports teams gives fans instant access to the most up-to-date game details, news, highlights and player stats. Customize the app to fit your needs, whether youre a student, coach, parent or player.
Features:
Follow all of your favorite New Mexico high school teams.
Access news in a custom feed packed with real-time information.
Capture and share your fan experience with FanCam photos.
Sign-up to receive team notifications and alerts.
View live stats, scores and video highlights.
Stay up-to-date with recent, current and upcoming games.
Connect with teams on social media.
Make everyday game day with the NMAA 24/7 high school sports app. Download it now for free!
