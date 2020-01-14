X

NGNY: Munch & Expressionism for iOS

"Munch & Expressionism" accompanies a major museum exhibition that examines Edvard Munch's influence on his German and Austrian counterparts. The show offers a compelling new study of the Norwegian artist, whose work The Scream has become a symbol of modern angst. Through paintings, drawings, and prints the exhibition explores dark themes, including alienation, sin, and human vulnerability. This exhibition is the first thorough study of the artist's work in the context of his German and Austrian peers.

The approixmately 85 works are on display have been selected to compare how Munch and his German and Austrian contemporaries addressed key themes such as adolescence, urban anxiety, self-portraiture, landscapes and experimental printmaking .

The application features audio interviews with the exhibition's curator, Dr. Jill Lloyd, and commentary from Rene Price, director of Neue Galerie New York.

Munch & Expressionism is on view at Neue Galerie New York

1048 Fifth Avenue at 86th Street, New York, NY 10028

18 February-13 June 2016.

Release January 14, 2020
Date Added January 14, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

