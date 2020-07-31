Fast, Free, and Easy to use!!

Simply point the aimer at the QR code, and the app will automatically open the content. No need for extra clicks, T.A.P. Tag Techs QR reader is fast and accurate.

On NFC capable iPhones (iPhone 7 and above), you are able to scan NFC tags for quick easy access to the content you want.

When scanning T.A.P. Tag branded QR codes or NFC tags, users are able to open up to four different results by using our color context feature.

Download the T.A.P. Tag Technologies NFC/QR reader today.

Features:

View scan history

Export scan history to txt and csv files

Flashlight option allows QR codes to be scanned in low lighting.

Works with most types of QR codes and NFC tags including: website/URL, text, Vcard contacts, SMS/Text Message, Phone number, and email.

Share content scanned at the time of scanning or in the history view.

App has additional features with T.A.P. Tags. Scan the QR code or tap the NFC tag using the different color contexts to get up to four different results on a single tag.