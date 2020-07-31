Join or Sign In

NFC/QR Reader - Tap Tag Tech for iOS

By Tap Tag Technology

By Tap Tag Technology

Fast, Free, and Easy to use!!

Simply point the aimer at the QR code, and the app will automatically open the content. No need for extra clicks, T.A.P. Tag Techs QR reader is fast and accurate.

On NFC capable iPhones (iPhone 7 and above), you are able to scan NFC tags for quick easy access to the content you want.

When scanning T.A.P. Tag branded QR codes or NFC tags, users are able to open up to four different results by using our color context feature.

Download the T.A.P. Tag Technologies NFC/QR reader today.

Features:

View scan history

Export scan history to txt and csv files

Flashlight option allows QR codes to be scanned in low lighting.

Works with most types of QR codes and NFC tags including: website/URL, text, Vcard contacts, SMS/Text Message, Phone number, and email.

Share content scanned at the time of scanning or in the history view.

App has additional features with T.A.P. Tags. Scan the QR code or tap the NFC tag using the different color contexts to get up to four different results on a single tag.

What's new in version 1.70

Release July 31, 2020
Date Added July 31, 2020
Version 1.70

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone SE (1st generation), iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE (2nd generation), iPad Air, iPad Air Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 2 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Air 2, iPad Air 2 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 3 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 4, iPad mini 4 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (9.7â??inch), iPad Pro (9.7â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad (5th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (2nd generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (2nd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (10.5â??inch), iPad Pro (10.5â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (6th generation), iPad (6th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (11â??inch), iPad Pro (11â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (3rd generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (3rd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini (5th generation), iPad mini (5th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad Air (3rd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (7th generation), iPad (7th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (11â??inch) (2nd generation), iPad Pro (11â??inch) (2nd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (4th generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (4th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, and iPod touch.

