This app takes the most commonly asked questions on the neurology board exam, and the RITE exam and gives you only the information you need to know to get the highest score. It first gives you the question stem, then it provides you with the top two answer choices. Based on statistics, you will be able to pick either the right answer or the most commonly chosen wrong answer. After you pick an answer, youll be provided with feedback on why you were right or why you made the mistake that most students make. You are then given information about your strongest and weakest subjects. This will give you an area to focus on while you are studying. This method has work for thousands of students and continues to offer a unique way to study for your board examination.