PURPOSE

NCV Go use internet connection to download past papers and save them in device's memory.

CONVENIENCE

Downloaded papers can be view offline, and can be shared

PERMISSIONS

the app will require permission to access photos, media and files on your device. this permission enables the App to save the papers in device memory for offline use

NATURE

the app is free and unlimited to use. it Contains Ads

All NCV Modules are Available. the App has our whatsapp contact. you can tell us to add your preferred ones

Available Modules NCV Level 1, 2, 3

Advertising and Promotions, Afrikaans, Agri-Business, Animal Production, Applied Accounting, Applied Engineering Technology, Automotive Repair and Maintenance, Business Practice, Carpentry and Roof Work, Client Service and Human Relations, Computer Hardware and Software, Computer Programming, Construction Planning, Consumer Behavior, Contact Center Operations, Data Communication and Networking, Economic Environment, Electrical Principles and Practice, Electrical System and Construction, Electrical Workmanship, Electronic Control and Digital Electronics, Electronics, Engineering Fabrication, Engineering Fundamentals, Engineering Graphics and Design, Engineering Practice & Maintenance, Engineering Processes, Engineering Systems, Engineering Technology, English, Entrepreneurship, Farm Planning and Mechanisation, Financial Management, Fitting and Turning, Food Preparation, Hospitality Generics, Hospitality Services, Introduction to Information Systems, Introduction to Systems Development, Life Orientation, Management Practice, Marketing, Marketing Communications, Masonry, Materials Technology, Mathematics, Mathematics Literacy, New Venture Creation, Office Data Processing, Office Practice, Operations Management, Physical Sciences, Plant and Equipment, Plant Production, Plumbing, Principles of Computer Programming, Professional Engineering Practice, Project Management, Soil Sicence, Systems Analysis and Design, Tourism, Welding, Workshop Practice