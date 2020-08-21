Aloha Mobile allows restaurants to easily and securely deploy mobile POS software technology for table server and quick server ordering and payment. With Aloha, you now have the choice to use traditional POS terminals and iOS devices within the same location.

Aloha Mobile enables your staff to spend more time with their guests and leverage guided selling on the mobile devices, resulting in better service, increased order accuracy and consistent up selling.

With Aloha Mobile, the order-to-service cycle runs more quickly, enabling you to serve more guests and shorten wait times to keep potential guests from walking out. Orders are more easily communicated from the guest to the kitchen or bar in a single step.