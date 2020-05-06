X

NCLEX RN Q&A Tutoring Saunders for iOS

By Skyscape Medpresso, Inc Free

Developer's Description

By Skyscape Medpresso, Inc

Skyscape's App is based on the print edition Saunders Q & A Review for the NCLEX-RN Examination

7th Edition provides everything you need to prepare for the NCLEX exam 5,800+ NCLEX examination-style questions.

App Features

* Study Mode (Attempt a question, see answer and the rationale)

* Create Quiz (Select topic, number of questions - Pause and resume anytime)

* Time Mode (Answer as many questions as possible in a set time to improve your speed)

* QOD (Attempt a random question(s) every day)

* Stats (View details on topics mastered so you can focus on weak areas)

* Bookmark tricky questions and add notes - Creating flashcards

* ASK-AN-EXPERT - Nurse educators are on standby. Free service from Skyscape, response within 24 hours.

In-app purchase unlocks:

* Over 5,800+ practice questions

* Question categorized by:

* Client needs

* Cognitive level

* Integrated process

* Content area

* Priority concepts

* UNIQUE! A detailed test-taking strategy and rationale

* All alternate item question types are represented, including

* Multiple response

* Prioritizing [ordered response]

* Fill-in-the-blank

* Figure/illustration [hot spot]

* Chart/exhibit video

* Audio questions

* A detailed test-taking strategy is included for each question, providing clues for analyzing and selecting the correct answer

* Chapters organized by Client Needs simplify review and reflect the question mix in the NCLEX-RN test plan blueprint.

- Rationales are provided for both correct and incorrect answer options.

* A Priority Nursing Tip is included with each question, highlighting need-to-know patient care information.

Educators - Make NCLEX prep part of the curriculum with hundreds of example questions

The Skyscape App/Platform includes a Web Dashboard

* Filter question bank

* Content area for "Content based" curriculum

* Priority concepts for "Concept based" curriculum

* Cognitive level

* Client needs

* Integrated Process

Set assignments and view students progress - Contact Sales@skyscape.com for a no obligation demonstration

Students - Prepare for NCLEX "Anytime - Anywhere" with 6000+ practice questions

* The app tracks metrics on attempted questions so you can focus on your "Knowledge" gaps

* Correct answer after first attempt

* Correct answer after multiple attempts

* Bookmarked questions with notes

After the Exam - Candidate Performance Report gives summary of how you performed in and description of the content area with a list of topics related to it. Your performance in each area is described in one of the following ways

* Above the Passing Standard

* Near the Passing Standard

* Below the Passing Standard

Use the report and filters questions to brush-up on weak areas

Full Specifications

What's new in version 6.4

General

Release May 6, 2020
Date Added May 6, 2020
Version 6.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Lose It - Calorie Counter and Weight Loss Tracker

Free
Rock your weight goals in one app, the easy way.
iOS
Lose It - Calorie Counter and Weight Loss Tracker

First Aid by American Red Cross

Free
Get simple step-by-step instructions guide you through everyday first aid scenarios.
iOS
First Aid by American Red Cross

Argus Calorie Counter Diet, Activity, Step Tracker

Free
Be fitter. Be healthier. Be the best you. Find friends in the largest fitness community. Log all activities (steps, run, walk, weight, etc).
iOS
Argus Calorie Counter Diet, Activity, Step Tracker

Calm: Meditation to Relax, Focus & Sleep Better

Free
Calm is the #1 app for mindfulness and meditation to bring more clarity, joy and peace to your daily life.
iOS
Calm: Meditation to Relax, Focus & Sleep Better

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping