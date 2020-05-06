Skyscape's App is based on the print edition Saunders Q & A Review for the NCLEX-RN Examination
7th Edition provides everything you need to prepare for the NCLEX exam 5,800+ NCLEX examination-style questions.
App Features
* Study Mode (Attempt a question, see answer and the rationale)
* Create Quiz (Select topic, number of questions - Pause and resume anytime)
* Time Mode (Answer as many questions as possible in a set time to improve your speed)
* QOD (Attempt a random question(s) every day)
* Stats (View details on topics mastered so you can focus on weak areas)
* Bookmark tricky questions and add notes - Creating flashcards
* ASK-AN-EXPERT - Nurse educators are on standby. Free service from Skyscape, response within 24 hours.
In-app purchase unlocks:
* Over 5,800+ practice questions
* Question categorized by:
* Client needs
* Cognitive level
* Integrated process
* Content area
* Priority concepts
* UNIQUE! A detailed test-taking strategy and rationale
* All alternate item question types are represented, including
* Multiple response
* Prioritizing [ordered response]
* Fill-in-the-blank
* Figure/illustration [hot spot]
* Chart/exhibit video
* Audio questions
* A detailed test-taking strategy is included for each question, providing clues for analyzing and selecting the correct answer
* Chapters organized by Client Needs simplify review and reflect the question mix in the NCLEX-RN test plan blueprint.
- Rationales are provided for both correct and incorrect answer options.
* A Priority Nursing Tip is included with each question, highlighting need-to-know patient care information.
Educators - Make NCLEX prep part of the curriculum with hundreds of example questions
The Skyscape App/Platform includes a Web Dashboard
* Filter question bank
* Content area for "Content based" curriculum
* Priority concepts for "Concept based" curriculum
* Cognitive level
* Client needs
* Integrated Process
Set assignments and view students progress - Contact Sales@skyscape.com for a no obligation demonstration
Students - Prepare for NCLEX "Anytime - Anywhere" with 6000+ practice questions
* The app tracks metrics on attempted questions so you can focus on your "Knowledge" gaps
* Correct answer after first attempt
* Correct answer after multiple attempts
* Bookmarked questions with notes
After the Exam - Candidate Performance Report gives summary of how you performed in and description of the content area with a list of topics related to it. Your performance in each area is described in one of the following ways
* Above the Passing Standard
* Near the Passing Standard
* Below the Passing Standard
Use the report and filters questions to brush-up on weak areas
