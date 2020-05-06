Skyscape's App is based on the print edition Saunders Q & A Review for the NCLEX-RN Examination

7th Edition provides everything you need to prepare for the NCLEX exam 5,800+ NCLEX examination-style questions.

App Features

* Study Mode (Attempt a question, see answer and the rationale)

* Create Quiz (Select topic, number of questions - Pause and resume anytime)

* Time Mode (Answer as many questions as possible in a set time to improve your speed)

* QOD (Attempt a random question(s) every day)

* Stats (View details on topics mastered so you can focus on weak areas)

* Bookmark tricky questions and add notes - Creating flashcards

* ASK-AN-EXPERT - Nurse educators are on standby. Free service from Skyscape, response within 24 hours.

In-app purchase unlocks:

* Over 5,800+ practice questions

* Question categorized by:

* Client needs

* Cognitive level

* Integrated process

* Content area

* Priority concepts

* UNIQUE! A detailed test-taking strategy and rationale

* All alternate item question types are represented, including

* Multiple response

* Prioritizing [ordered response]

* Fill-in-the-blank

* Figure/illustration [hot spot]

* Chart/exhibit video

* Audio questions

* A detailed test-taking strategy is included for each question, providing clues for analyzing and selecting the correct answer

* Chapters organized by Client Needs simplify review and reflect the question mix in the NCLEX-RN test plan blueprint.

- Rationales are provided for both correct and incorrect answer options.

* A Priority Nursing Tip is included with each question, highlighting need-to-know patient care information.

Educators - Make NCLEX prep part of the curriculum with hundreds of example questions

The Skyscape App/Platform includes a Web Dashboard

* Filter question bank

* Content area for "Content based" curriculum

* Priority concepts for "Concept based" curriculum

* Cognitive level

* Client needs

* Integrated Process

Set assignments and view students progress - Contact Sales@skyscape.com for a no obligation demonstration

Students - Prepare for NCLEX "Anytime - Anywhere" with 6000+ practice questions

* The app tracks metrics on attempted questions so you can focus on your "Knowledge" gaps

* Correct answer after first attempt

* Correct answer after multiple attempts

* Bookmarked questions with notes

After the Exam - Candidate Performance Report gives summary of how you performed in and description of the content area with a list of topics related to it. Your performance in each area is described in one of the following ways

* Above the Passing Standard

* Near the Passing Standard

* Below the Passing Standard

Use the report and filters questions to brush-up on weak areas