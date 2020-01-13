The NC Health & Safety Assessment (NC HSA) was developed by the North Carolina Child Care Health & Safety Resource Center and the NC Child Care Health Consultant Association. Access to this app, which enables Child Care Health Consultants (CCHCs) to assess critical health and safety aspects of regulated child care facilities in NC that align NC laws, rules, and regulations with best practice standards and the environment rating scales, is limited to qualified Child Care Health Consultants working in North Carolina.

The NC HSA is used by NC CCHCs as they work collaboratively with early educators to promote healthy and safe child care environments. NC CCHCs use the NC HSA app to assess indoor and outdoor health and safety environments and to identify areas of improvement. The assessment process allows facilities to gain an informed picture of current practices, highlights their strengths, and is the starting point for developing quality improvement plans.

The NC HSA consists of two main parts (1) the Health and Safety Checklist and (2) the Quality Improvement Plan. The H&S Checklist is divided into 17 sections:

Handwashing

Diapering

Toileting

Sanitation

Oral Health

Physical Activity and Outdoor Play

Safe Sleep/Naps

Medication Administration

Supervision

Emergency Preparedness

Meals/Snacks: Allergies/Religious Preference

Meals/Snacks: Nutrition

Meals/Snacks: Food Safety

Health and Safety Practices

Forms Checklist

Record Review

Written Policies and Non-observable Items

The NC HSA is recommended by the North Carolina Partnership for Children and is referenced in the CCHC Model for use by CCHCs in child care facilities.