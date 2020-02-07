N2F is the solution that will take the headache out of managing your expense reports!

Just take a picture of your receipt, the smart scan extracts all important data and fills in your expense report in a flash (date, amount, currency, taxes... are instantly completed without any manual entry!)

With the legal archiving option, you no longer need to keep your paper receipts.

N2F also knows how to manage your supplier invoices (Uber, Easyjet, Hotels.com, Amazon, PayByPhone, etc.), you just need to send them by email to n2f@n2f.com and they will automatically be added to your expense report.

The app works on both smartphones and computers with our web app and saves time for everyone:

Employees:

- Save your expenses in less than 5 seconds through the mobile app

- Go paperless by taking photos of your receipts

- Your mileage allowances are calculated automatically (tax or personalized scale)

- Easily print your expense report in a clear, customizable PDF or Excel summary

- Organize your expenses per month, per project, per customer, per trip ...

- In a hurry? Just enter the minimum information, and N2F will remind you that your expense is incomplete

Managers:

- Approve your team's expense reports through a customizable workflow

- Save time with an easy-to-read dashboard for business expenses

- Quickly see expenses that went over authorized limits

- Invoice your clients more easily: N2F does the job for you!

Accounting and Administrative Services:

- No more double entries! N2F generates the output file for your accounting software

- N2F automatically calculates the recoverable VAT

- Set the appropriate limits for your business (expense policy)

- Check receipts in no time from the web dashboard

- Quickly reimburse employees with SEPA export or accounting software import

- Effectively track your fleet of vehicles

Executives:

- Save your staff time by choosing N2F

- Track the budget for business trips with our powerful reporting tool

- Optimize business expenses and mileage allowances

- Save on your travel expense budget!

Want more?

- Log in to the web app to make mass entries or access the reporting module

- All international currencies are available (at automatically updated rates)

- Manage your projects, your customers, your business, your travel expenses

- Create your own analytical axes and determine their display by category

- View the 'my expense reports' list for a quick summary

- Track your mileage and travel expenses per vehicle and period

With N2F, your business expenses, travel expenses and mileage allowances will (finally) be managed effectively!

Easy integration with accounting software, ERP, IMP and other softwares: Sage, Cegid, SAP, Quadra, Quadratus, Loop, Ibiza, EBP, Divalto, QuickBooks, Oracle, JD Edwards, PeopleSoft, Workday, Microsoft Office 365, SSO, FTP.

N2F has API/web services to connect your IS.

Move easily from your old expense management application (Expensya, Xpenditure, SAP Concur, ExpenSify, Expense It, JenJi, CleEmy, notilus InOne, Rio, Captio, Zaho, Spendesk, certify, etc.) to N2F.

If a feature seems to be missing, if you have ideas for improvement, if you would like a demonstration, please contact us!