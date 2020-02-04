Nikola Tesla (10 July 1856 7 January 1943) was a Serbian-American inventor, electrical engineer, mechanical engineer, and futurist who is best known for his contributions to the design of the modern alternating current (AC) electricity supply system.

''Fragments of Olympian Gossip'' is a poem that Nikola Tesla composed in the late 1920s for his friend, George Sylvester Viereck, an illustrious German poet and mystic. It made fun of the scientific establishment of the day.

This app also includes the following poems:

1) "The Three Giaours" - Poem by Jovan Jovanovic Zmaj, translated by Nikola Tesla

2) "Luka Filipov" - Poem by Jovan Jovanovic Zmaj, translated by Nikola Tesla

3) "Curses" - Poem by Jovan Jovanovic Zmaj, translated by Nikola Tesla and Robert Underwood Johnson

4) "Why,'' you ask ''Has Not the Servian Perished?'' - Poem by Zmai Iovan Iovanovich, translated by Nikola Tesla and Robert Underwood Johnson

5) "Why the Army Became Quiet" - Poem by Zmai Iovan Iovanovich, translated by Nikola Tesla and Robert Underwood Johnson

6) "The Gipsy Praises his Horse" - Poem by Jovan Jovanovic Zmaj, translated by Nikola Tesla

7) "I Begged a Kiss of a Little Maid" - Poem by Zmai Iovan Iovanovich, translated by Nikola Tesla and Robert Underwood Johnson

Attribution:

