Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Key Features:
Elegant user interface with material design.
Manage and play music by album, artist, folder, songs, playlists.
Supports Lyrics.
Supports English, Spanish, Turkish, Czech, Arabic language.
Automatic download missing artist images.
Global search across albums, artists and songs.
Edit the song details with Tag Editor.
Floating player widget.
10 Band equalizer with Loudness enhancer, Bass booster, Virtualizer, Reverb and many presets.
Supports System and Custom playlists.
Drag to sort your play queue.
Lock screen playback controls.
Join us:
G+ https://plus.google.com/communities/111502407260398022377
FB https://www.facebook.com/nmusic10/
If you want to help us translate the app in your language, please reach us nmusic.cnj@gmail.com