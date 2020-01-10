N+ Launcher Pro is designed to be a simple and fast launcher, including native Android 7.0 Nougat launcher experience!

N Launcher also keeps latest Android 6.0 Marshmallow experience,and has many enhanced features.

Features for Android N:

Android 7.0 Nougat style Animation and Design.

Android 7.0 Nougat Style Drawer, Vertical style, A-Z fast scrollbar.

Android 7.0 Nougat Style for Widgets display.

Also, we added some new features inspired from Pixel Launcher. We will add more cool features.

Swipe up to access app drawer.

Android 7.1 style for app drawer.

Android 7.1 style for home indicators.

Features for Android Oreo 8.0:

Added Android 8.0 style folder.

Added Android 8.0 style search bar.

We will bring more features for Android O.

Features for Customization:

Support setting for desktop,icon layout,size and color of app name and so on.

Support setting for App drawer.

Support setting for Folder.

Support Hide Apps.

Features for Launcher Personalization:

Support Edit Icon function.

Support Icon Pack function.

Support Wallpaper and Widget function.

N Launcher is based on the latest Android 7.0 Nougat, support for Android 4.1+ devices.

Android is a trademark of Google Inc.

If you like N Launcher, please RATE us and share N Launcher to your friends,and also you can give us more suggests.

Thanks!

NoteThe new version add the following permission to the gesture feature of controlling wifi and bluetooth.

(android.permission.BLUETOOTH, android.permission.BLUETOOTH_ADMIN, android.permission.CAMERA, android.permission.CHANGE_WIFI_STATE)