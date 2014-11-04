X

The N.I.A. Kids app is all you need to connect with us and give anytime, anywhere. All donations are tax deductible and giving reports are available at anytime for immediate download.Features:Quickly and easily give by credit or debit card and designate it to any campaign.Securely save your payment information and never enter your details again.Stay informed by receiving push notifications with event and cause updates.GeoNotifications will provide you with updated information as you arrive at our events.Giving receipts are automatically delivered to your email.Download your tax deduction statements anytime.Setup an automatic weekly, bi-weekly, monthly or yearly donation.Integrated social media makes it easy to share your favorite causes with all your friends.Please note: Continued use of GPS running in the background can dramatically decrease battery life.

- Performance enhancements

June 22, 2016
November 4, 2014
2.1.1

iOS
Compatible with: ipad2wifi, ipad23g, iphone4s, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen4g, iphone5, ipodtouchfifthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadmini, ipadmini4g

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
