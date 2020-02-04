N'GAGER is a cloud based platform that drives Learning, Collaboration and Engagement - within and outside the organization. The application is designed from behavior science and motivation psychology and have a rich functionality that can replace or complement eight applications - all in one. Micro learning at its very best, Social collaboration and interaction, embedded 360 Feedback functionality and much more - in one magic app that renders the unique experience - based on each companys graphical guidelines and content. As a user have the chance to earn virtual assets, badges and trophies, climbing in the leaderboard - driving aspired behavioral change with the help of mechanics used by the gaming industry. Some call it Gamification, we call it Digital Engagement.