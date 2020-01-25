Mazeed is an initiative of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education in Qatar, in cooperation with Eshraq Software Solutions and Content Development. The project aims to contribute to the renewal and development of traditional study methods, make them more effective and stimulating students, and create an effective learning environment.

Platform Features:

The possibility of displaying textbooks in electronic format.

Provide the ability to add notes to the book itself from within the platform, save and view from any device.

Providing enriched content such as videos and audios attached to the book and integrated within it, helping students to confirm and install the information.

Provide multiple questions and level exercises for each lesson to measure the student's level at any time. And provide self assessment.

Provide the possibility to question professional teachers at any time within the platform.

Providing the possibility of competitions between students electronically from within the platform easily, at any time to raise the enthusiasm and motivation of students.

Provide a system of assessment and evaluation of students and display the outstanding in the honor board and reward them in kind and financially by the Ministry.

The ability to send notifications and alerts to students through the platform.

Can also create quizzes offline by teachers from the question bank or can add questions from scratch.

A new online Marketplace feature that enables students to join spaces rich with creative content and questions.

Qatar's curriculum for the year 2019-2020 has been prepared according to high quality international standards and on a strict basis in order to raise the efficiency of education and learners.

The platform contains textbooks for grades 1 to 11 for Arabic, Islamic education, social studies, computing, information technology, science, and English. The platform also includes a large question bank for Grades 4 to 10 in Arabic, Islamic education, and social studies.