Mytra is an Owned Solutions Product from PT Astra Graphia Information Technology (AGIT). AGIT is a leading Information and Communication Technology solutions provider in Indonesia. Currently, we are focusing in delivering digital services through digital platform and four digitize things business solution: Customer Engagement & Customer Experience, Finance, Supply Chain, Logistic & Distribution, and Talent Management & Workforce Productivity. Furthermore we enable digital transformation by providing solution & services in Enterprise Business Application, Next Generation Enterprise Infrastructure, and Managed Operation & Business Process Outsourcing as well as in emerging digital technologies; Cloud, Analytics, Internet of Things & Automation and IT securit