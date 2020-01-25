X

Myanmar TV & Radio for Android

By Mingalar Tech Free

Developer's Description

By Mingalar Tech

Best Collection Application for Myanmar Radio and TV Channel (All In One)

(Unicode)

*Live Radio

*Live TV

* podcast

* podcast

(Zawgyi)

*Live Radio

*Live TV

* podcast

* podcast

Myanmar TV & Radio, Burmese is a free application that let you listen to online radios on

your Android smart phone.It provides to watch Myanamar Free to Air Channels the Internet.

Myanmar Radio includes the most popular Myanmar Radio Stations ,Popular Live TV Channel in Myanmar all together for faster , easier listening for free.

*Fall a sleep with sleep timer

*Continue to listen to internet Radio Burma in background

* support Zawgyi font and Unicode font

Please enjoy your listening :)

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release January 25, 2020
Date Added January 25, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 4
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

YouTube Music

Free
Watch and listen to a nearly endless catalog in an app designed for music discovery.
Android
YouTube Music

Google Play Music

Free
Shop music on Android Market and listen instantly using the Google Music app.
Android
Google Play Music

Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Free
Listen to your favorites or discover new music with a ready-made playlist that suits your mood.
Android
Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Pandora Music

Free
Create personalized stations that play only music you like.
Android
Pandora Music

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping