MyWeather is a beautifully crafted weather app providing you with realtime temperature, AQI, 10-day forecast and accurate time-trend. Powerful weather forecast, covering 200000+ cities. Multiple well-designed themes.
= Special Feature =
Precise data: 10-day forecast, time-trend, multiple data sources, covering 200000+ cities worldwide
Powerful Notification: Get realtime temperature and AQI through app icon, instant notification of today & tomorrows weather forecast, disaster warning
Themes: Well-designed themes, classic, dark, vivid, pixels or tradition
Forecast Lists: Display your friends cities on the same screen
Multi-language: English, Simplified Chinese, Taiwan & HK Traditional Chinese, meet your language habits
Sharing: multiple ways to share, you can also write your mood, making communication full of fun
Proudly by Clover