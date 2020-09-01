Join or Sign In

MyWeather - Forecast & Widgets for Android

By Clover Team Free

Developer's Description

By Clover Team

MyWeather is a beautifully crafted weather app providing you with realtime temperature, AQI, 10-day forecast and accurate time-trend. Powerful weather forecast, covering 200000+ cities. Multiple well-designed themes.

= Special Feature =

Precise data: 10-day forecast, time-trend, multiple data sources, covering 200000+ cities worldwide

Powerful Notification: Get realtime temperature and AQI through app icon, instant notification of today & tomorrows weather forecast, disaster warning

Themes: Well-designed themes, classic, dark, vivid, pixels or tradition

Forecast Lists: Display your friends cities on the same screen

Multi-language: English, Simplified Chinese, Taiwan & HK Traditional Chinese, meet your language habits

Sharing: multiple ways to share, you can also write your mood, making communication full of fun

Proudly by Clover

Full Specifications

What's new in version 0.3.10

General

Release September 1, 2020
Date Added September 1, 2020
Version 0.3.10

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

