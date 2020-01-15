MyTube - Tube Play & Floating Video - Play Music for Youtube is a total free and smart online YouTube music video player app powered by YouTube API. With MyTube - Tube Play & Floating Video You can listen any free music or free songs in YouTube music playlist and watch the unlimited music video. MyTube - Tube Play & Floating Video is a great YouTube music player, a best way to find and listen to the trending free music.

Key Features of Play Tube

* Play all YouTube content with a smart search and suggestions

* 100 music genres: Electronic, Soul, Hip-Hop, Reggae, Rhythm & blues, Disco, Jazz and more

* Free music and massive YouTube music video

* Free music player: smart playing mode, Hi-Fi Music, HQ Music Video

* Import your existing YouTube playlists on Player

* Create your own playlists

* Floating Pop-up music player: non-stop music, multitasking supported

* Featured free Music Playlists: Genres& Artists; Hit Singles, Fresh SongsMusic Charts

* Personalized Music Playlists: Favorites Playlist, Subscription, watching & listening history

* Share your music with your friends

FLOATING POPUP PLAYER

- watch your videos in full screen or use the floating player for multitasking

- customize the size of the floating player to your needs

- move the popup wherever you want on the screen

Create your own Music Playlists

Mark the music you like to the favorite playlist. Create your own Playlists. Personalized Music Playlists.

Please NOTE:

- This app is not a music downloader, unable to download music, unable to play offline except local music.

- This app is Powered by YouTube API. All the content is provided by YouTube service. Free music player for YouTube does not have direct control over the content.

- All trademarks and copyrights belong to their respective owners and are used here under the terms of Fair Use and the Digital Millennium Copyrights Act (DMCA).

- Please use the following link to report any content that may infringe copyrights: https://www.youtube.com/yt/copyright/

- An internet connection is required (Wi-Fi or cellular data)

- According to YouTube's Terms of Use, we are not allowed to display videos when in lock screen, nor to enable you to download free songs.