Ticker: Supports data from 400+ popular cryptocurrency exchanges, covering 4000+ cryptocurrencies
Portfolio: View all your digital asset and profit at a glance
Cryptocurrency details: ICO price, circulating supply, total supply, SNS links, etc.
News & social: Global news-feed from main-stream media, providing the most valuable real-time content
Trading Assistants: Providing objective data analysis product to help our users make a smart investment decision, such as Hot-search, Money-flow, Turnover-rate, etc
Language Support: English/Chinese/Vietnamese/Korean/Japanese/Bahasa Indonesia